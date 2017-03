WASHINGTON The USS Truxtun, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, is heading to the Black Sea where it will conduct training with Bulgarian and Romanian naval forces that was scheduled long before the crisis in Ukraine, the Navy said on Thursday.

"While in the Black Sea, the ship will conduct a port visit and routine, previously planned exercises with allies and partners in the region," the Navy said in a statement.

"Truxtun's operations in the Black Sea were scheduled well in advance of her departure from the United States."

The ship is part of an aircraft carrier strike group that deployed from the United States in mid-February.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech)