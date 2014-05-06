WASHINGTON The United States condemned on Tuesday a referendum on secession planned by pro-Russian separatists for Sunday as "bogus" and an "illegal effort to further divide Ukraine."

"This is the Crimea playbook all over again. No civilized nation will recognize the results. And if Russia takes the next step to re-enact its illegal Crimea annexation in eastern or southern Ukraine and sends more forces over the border, harsh U.S. and EU sanctions will follow," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

The referendum planned by separatists in the eastern Donbass region is similar to the one that preceded Russia's annexation of Crimea. Psaki called it "a bogus independence referendum," adding, "We flatly reject this illegal effort to further divide Ukraine."

(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Susan Heavey)