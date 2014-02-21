WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday that it is not in Russia's interest for Ukraine to be gripped by violence, and rejected the notion that the situation in Ukraine represented a Cold War style "tug of war" between the United States and Russia.

"It is in Russia's interest that Ukraine not be engulfed in violence - Kiev or other places - and that it return to stability, and that progress be made towards a future in Ukraine that reflects the will of the Ukrainian people," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

"So it's very important to view this not as a tug of war between East and West or the United States and Russia," Carney added on the same day that Ukrainian opposition leaders signed an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich aiming to resolve a violent political crisis.

