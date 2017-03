Acting President of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov (R) and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk take part in a rally to mark the 200th birthday of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko near his monument in central Kiev March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

FLORIDA CITY, Florida Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk will visit Washington this week for talks as tensions build over Russian forces' seizure of the Crimea, a White House official confirmed on Sunday.

No other details about the talks were immediately available from Washington officials. Yatseniuk announced his plans for the trip earlier Sunday at government meeting in Kiev.

