HELSINKI Finland's largest retailer S Group on Friday said it has started to sell products barred from export to Russia in its home markets with a significant discount.

S Group said that during the weekend it will deliver a 100,000 kilogramme batch of Valio's cheese, wrapped in Russian labels, around its Prisma store chain in Finland.

The campaign price was 3.69 euros (2.96 pound) per kilogramme chunk, about half of its regular price in Finnish stores.

"The demand has been very strong, it has already ran out in some stores," said S Group spokeswoman Outi Hohti.

She said the retailer was not currently planning other sanction-hit product campaigns, but added it was watching the situation closely.

Valio, a dairy cooperative, produces about 85 percent of the Finnish exports hit by Russia's sanctions, and last week it announced a plan to start job cut talks with labour unions.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)