KIEV Ukraine on Wednesday proposed that Crimea, scene of a Russian-backed armed takeover, be declared a demilitarised zone by the United Nations with a pull-out by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

"The Ukrainian government will immediately appeal to the United Nations to recognise Crimea as a demilitarised zone and take necessary measures for Russian forces to leave Crimea and prepare conditions for re-deployment of Ukrainian forces," security chief Andriy Parubiy said.

Parubiy told journalists that in the face of the growing likelihood of military confrontation with Russia the Ukrainian foreign ministry had been given the task of introducing visas for Russians visiting the ex-Soviet republic.

Referring to his demilitarisation proposal, Parubiy, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said he hoped the United Nations would support the idea.

"This formula is the best for de-escalation ... We hope that common sense will prevail," he said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Ron Popeski)