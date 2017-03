WASHINGTON Russian troops are withdrawing from the Ukraine border but the pullback is not complete, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Friday.

"There continue to be indications of activity on the border including a number of units that appear to have withdrawn and that activity has continued," Carney said at his regular briefing.

"We do not have confirmation that this represents a full withdrawal yet," he said.

