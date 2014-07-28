WASHINGTON The United States will join the European Union this week in slapping new economic sanctions on Russia for its continued support of separatists in Ukraine, said Tony Blinken, a national security adviser to President Barack Obama.

Blinken told reporters on Monday that existing sanctions have hurt Russia's economy, but said Russia has not let up in its support for the separatists, and may be preparing to deliver more powerful rocket launchers to the region.

Blinken said the recent buildup of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine could be a pretext for a so-called peacekeeping force in eastern Ukraine, since the separatists are under pressure from recent advances made by the Ukrainian military.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)