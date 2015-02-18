WASHINGTON The leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia were slated to discuss the implementation of the Minsk peace plan for Eastern Ukraine by phone on Wednesday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was clear that Moscow and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine had not lived up to the terms of the ceasefire.

"Their failure to do so does put them at risk of greater costs," Earnest told reporters at a briefing, noting that the White House supports ongoing negotiations and had no update on whether the United States continued to consider supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)