Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko speaks during the Independence Day military parade, in the centre of Kiev, Ukraine, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday about attacks from Russian-separatist forces in the eastern part of the country, the White House said.

During the telephone call with Poroshenko, Biden also criticized statements by separatist leaders that they intended to take additional territory, the administration said in a statement.

