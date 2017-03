KIEV Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was in the autonomous largely pro-Russian region of Crimea late on Sunday, travelling by car to an unknown destination, acting interior minister Arsen Avakov said on Monday.

Avakov, on his Facebook profile, said Yanukovich had left a private residence in Balaclava, Crimea, with an aide. The fugitive leader is wanted for mass murder.

