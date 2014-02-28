ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia Viktor Yanukovich, appearing in public for the first time since he was ousted as Ukraine's president, said in Russia on Friday the southern region of Crimea should remain part of Ukraine but enjoy autonomy.

In the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, he also said he would not ask Russia for military support in dealing with the crisis in Ukraine, where he said power was stolen by "a bunch of radicals".

He added he would not take part in a May presidential election, calling it illegal.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)