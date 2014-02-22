KIEV President Viktor Yanukovich is still in Ukraine, a senior security source told Reuters on Saturday following reports his residence was empty and unguarded and his offices were in the hands of protesters.

"Everything's ok with him," the source said. "He is in Ukraine." Asked whether the embattled leader was in the capital, the source replied: "I cannot say."

The UNIAN news agency cited Anna Herman, a lawmaker close to Yanukovich, as saying the president was in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

