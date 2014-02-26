KIEV Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovich has been put on the international wanted list, prosecutor-general Oleh Makhnytsky said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's new authorities say that Yanukovich, who was ousted by parliament on Saturday after three months of street unrest and has gone into hiding, is wanted for 'mass murder' connected with the shooting deaths of protesters during the crisis.

