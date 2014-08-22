KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday that Russia's actions showed that it could not accept Ukraine's moves towards integration with Europe.

Referring to what it says it Russia's support for pro-Russian separatists in the east of Ukraine, Yatseniuk said: "The aim is not Donetsk or Luhansk (two eastern cities). The target is Ukraine."

Moscow, he said, could not reconcile itself to the fact that Ukraine had taken the decision to sign political and free trade agreements with the European Union which would be ratified in September. Russia denies arming the rebels.

"Nothing will stop us. We have taken that decision. We are part of Europe. That is where we are going," he said in a televised interview.

