KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Thursday new sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and the European Union showed Russian attempts to split Washington and Brussels were not working.

Speaking to his government, Yatseniuk also told Russia to stop supplying weapons to rebels in eastern Ukraine, who have been forced to retreat into the region's two main cities after Kiev stepped up what it calls its "anti-terrorist operation".

"All attempts by Russia to split the European Union, and to stop the European Union and the United States from agreeing, were doomed to failure," he said, accusing Moscow of sending dozens of tanks, shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles and agents into eastern Ukraine.

"Enough Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin). It's time to end the war, to stop support for the bandits and separatists, and the creation of Great Russia at Ukraine's expense."

"The Russian leadership got carried away with the idea of Russian nationalism and decided that Ukraine could be a theatre of war in order to support the popularity ratings of the Russian government and leadership."

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)