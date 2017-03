KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Monday the government had ordered all territories to be on high alert due to the escalating conflict in separatist eastern areas of Luhansk and Donetsk.

"The government has decided to introduce a state of emergency in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and a state of high alert across all territories," he said at a government meeting.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)