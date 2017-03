Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk (R) welcomes former Prime Minister and newly elected parliamentary deputy Yulia Tymoshenko during the first session of a new Ukrainian parliament, elected in October, in Kiev, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukraine's new parliament elected Arseny Yatseniuk for a new term as prime minister at its opening session on Thursday, after President Petro Poroshenko and a newly-formed coalition in the assembly supported his appointment.

A total of 341 deputies in the 450-seat parliament voted for Yatseniuk to stay on as head of the government, a post he has occupied since the overthrow of former president Viktor Yanukovich in February.

