Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk delivers a speech during a session of parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said that Ukraine had received "good financial news" and he called a special government meeting for later on Thursday.

His announcement, in a Facebook post late on Wednesday, came against a background of protracted negotiations between the Ukrainian finance ministry and major creditors to restructure payment terms for approximately $19 billion (12.26 billion pounds) of foreign debt.

"For Ukraine, there is good financial news. Tomorrow at 12 noon there will be an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian government," he said.

