Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Stephane Dion (not pictured) in Kiev, Ukraine, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday political forces were seeking to discredit his government in order to gain power and control state revenue, after the economy minister resigned citing graft.

"All this fuss ... with the discrediting of the government and individual members of the cabinet, whom I and our faction support, is created with one aim: to redistribute (revenue) streams and seize power," he said in a government meeting.

"This resignation situation - it's running from the field of battle, whereas we need to fight," he said.

