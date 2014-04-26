Syrian army and rebels fight fiercely in northeast Damascus
BEIRUT Intense clashes took place in Damascus early on Monday as the army counter-attacked rebels who had advanced in the northeast of the Syrian capital on Sunday, a war monitor said.
KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk will return to Kiev from a visit to Italy on Saturday, a day earlier than planned, his office said.
"We are returning today because of the situation in the country," a spokeswoman for Yatseniuk told Reuters.
Yatseniuk had planned to attend the canonisation ceremonies on Sunday for former Roman Catholic pontiffs John Paul II and John XXIII.
TAIPEI Taiwan's government, worried about being used as a pawn by China and the United States, said on Monday the self-ruled island must protect its own interests as concerns in Taipei rise ahead of an expected meeting of U.S and Chinese leaders.
ATHENS Greek tax service employees took their protest against bailout-driven austerity to the heart of government on Monday, as Athens waits to hear if its reform plans are enough to satisfy euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels.