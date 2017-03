DONETSK Ukraine Pro-Moscow rebel forces in Ukraine on Thursday gained a foothold on the Azov Sea and their objective is to fight their way down the coast to the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the leader of the main separatist entity told Reuters.

Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said in an interview that there were about 3,000 Russian volunteers serving in the rebel ranks.

He said that the rebels could defeat the Ukrainian military without the need for the Russian state to provide them with military support.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)