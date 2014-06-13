KIEV Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan proposed on Friday holding new talks on a gas pricing dispute with Russia over the next few days, starting on Saturday in Kiev or another European city.

Prodan's ministry said he had told European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who is brokering the talks, that Kiev was ready to continue negotiations on the basis of compromise proposals made by the European Commission.

Ukraine has said it ready to pay a price of $326 per 1,000 cubic metres for an interim period. Moscow has described this price proposal as "inadequate" and threatened to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine if Kiev does not start paying off its gas debts by Monday.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)