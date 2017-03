KIEV Ukraine will update creditors on the status of its restructuring operation on April 17 during the spring meeting of the World Bank in Washington, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the presentation would be by Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko, central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva, debt envoy Vitaly Lisovenko and the chairman of Ukreximbank, the terms of whose bonds Ukraine also wants to renegotiate in talks with investors aimed at plugging a $15 billion (£10.15 billion) funding gap.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice)