LONDON International lenders will help Ukraine ride out its economic turmoil provided that the government pushes through reforms, a senior official of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday.

"I think there is a consensus among all these parties (international lenders) that they will step up to the plate, on the condition of course that the Ukrainian government is performing," Sevki Acuner, the EBRD's country head for Ukraine, told Reuters.

He was speaking in an interview before Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk warned on Thursday that Kiev risked defaulting on its debt unless Western donors came up with more funds.

Acuner said the EBRD was prepared to pump at least another 1 billion euros (0.79 billion pounds) into Ukraine next year but would need to see firmer proof that it is cracking down on corruption and pushing through reforms.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)