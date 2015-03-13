LONDON Ukraine's biggest investment source by far, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), expressed its relief on Friday at this week's IMF aid package for the country and said it would push on with its spending there.

The EBRD, which is owned by 64 of the world's governments, pumped roughly 1.2 billion euros (0.85 billion pounds) into Ukraine last year to support the country's economy as it got battered by the unrest with Russia.

It is expected to be the biggest financial investor again this year and with a ceasefire in the fighting in its eastern regions tentatively holding, the bank hopes this week's $17.5 billion IMF deal will put the country on a more stable footing.

"The situation is vastly improved now that the IMF package has been approved and the first tranche has arrived," Francis Malige, the EBRD's managing director for eastern Europe and the Caucasus that includes Ukraine, told Reuters.

"It was really needed. Some people were getting quite panicky to be honest which you saw from the moves in the currency."

Having spent 1.2 billion euros on a mix of mostly infrastructure, agriculture and banking sector projects last year and 800 million the year before that, the EBRD appears to have found a range it is happy with.

"The amount of money we can put it depends on the execution of reforms (by the government)," Malige said. "But we can now implement a few good things."

Like the IMF, the EBRD is pushing for the government in Kiev to crack down on the problem of 'related party lending' where banks are set up almost entirely to lend to their owners.

It also wants state-controlled gas and energy companies to push up prices to slash subsidies and for policing and the legal and justice systems in the country to be strengthened.

Malige said that the EBRD wouldn't wait until the dust settled from Ukraine's imminent debt restructuring to press on with its plans. It doesn't own any of the country's debt although it made substantial losses on its Ukraine portfolio last year.

He said he hoped the planned $15 billion restructuring and the actions of the government would convince private investors that the country was through the worst, although the tensions with Russia remained the key factor.

"It is going to be so much easier if the geopolitical situation remains relatively stable," Malige said.

"Certainly there is the best government you could have hoped for. And the co-operation between the government and the international community is unprecedented."

(Reporting by Marc Jones)