KIEV Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday that the ongoing delay in securing a new tranche of financial aid from the International Monetary Fund was hitting confidence in the economy.

Ukraine was ready to submit a new memorandum needed to secure the money in February, but the resignation of the economy minister over corruption allegations derailed the process, she said. Even if Ukraine submits the memorandum in March, it will have to wait until the IMF board meets in April to secure the money, she added.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)