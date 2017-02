KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's Party of the Regions led a parliamentary election on Sunday with 30.5 percent of the party-list vote, an exit poll by the ICTV television station showed.

The United Opposition bloc was second with 23.9 percent on the party-list vote which allocates half of 450 seats in the former Soviet republic's parliament. Another opposition party, UDAR (Punch), was third with 14.7 percent, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)