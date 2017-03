Andriy Klyuev, head of the Party of the Regions campaign office, speaks during an interview, with a portrait of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich seen in the background, in Kiev, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

KIEV A senior aide to President Viktor Yanukovich said on Tuesday there would be no declaration of a state of emergency to end the unrest in Ukraine that has brought violent confrontation between protesters and police in the capital.

Asked by a journalist if the presidency was considering such a step, Andriy Klyuev, secretary of the National Council of Security and Defence, said: "There will be no declaration of a state of emergency."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Heinrich)