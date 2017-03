European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso talks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso spoke to Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovich by phone on Wednesday to condemn the use of force against protesters and urge an immediate end to violence.

"He conveyed his shock and dismay with the recent clashes in Ukraine which led to an important number of dead and injured people. He called for an immediate end of the violence and firmly condemned the use of force to solve the political crisis," the European Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee)