KIEV The Ukrainian government on Thursday said it was suspending preparations for concluding a free trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union.

An order issued on the government web site said the government was suspending the "process of preparation" for the agreement "with the aim of adopting measures to ensure national (economic) security".

The agreement is scheduled to be signed in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on November 29.

