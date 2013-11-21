An Interior Ministry officer walks past a board displaying a portrait of jailed former Ukrainian Prime Minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at a protest tent camp set up by Tymoshenko's supporters in central Kiev November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

An opposition deputy wear a t-shirt in support of imprisoned former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko before a session of Parliament in Kiev November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukraine's parliament on Thursday rejected six proposed draft laws that would allow jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko to go to Germany for medical treatment and clear the way for the signing of a landmark trade agreement with the European Union.

All six proposed drafts fell well short of getting the required 226 votes to pass through parliament which is dominated by allies of President Viktor Yanukovich.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; editing by Anna Willard)