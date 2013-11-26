VILNIUS Russia's success in persuading Ukraine to reject a trade pact with the European Union is a "Pyrrhic victory" that will cost Moscow economically, said EU chair Lithuania, host of a summit this week where the deal had been due to be signed.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, whose country has also clashed with Russia on trade issues, told Reuters that Kiev should have resisted Moscow's pressure and gone ahead with the planned signing of the pact at the summit in Vilnius on Friday.

EU leaders have issued unusually strong criticism of Russia, stressing the offer to Kiev remains on the table, though President Viktor Yanukovich has given no indication he will reverse his decision.

"I would call this a Pyrrhic victory for Russia," Grybauskaite said in an interview late on Monday.

"This will be an expensive present for Russia, a country which also has economic hardship... I don't think this will be a joyous present," Grybauskaite added, alluding to Ukraine's heavy debt load and other economic woes.

Kiev's decision followed months of Russian pressure, including threats to cut off Ukraine's gas supplies and impose trade restrictions. Russia, Ukraine's biggest trade partner, has also accused the EU of unfairly pressuring Kiev.

The decision has triggered a furious reaction in Ukraine, where police on Monday fired tear gas at pro-Europe demonstrators and jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko launched a protest hunger strike.

BIG PRIZE

Friday's summit is aimed at forging closer trade and other relations with six ex-Soviet states under the EU's four-year-old Eastern Partnership programme. Georgia and Moldova are expected to sign up to closer political ties with the EU in Vilnius.

But Ukraine, with its rich mineral resources, population of 46 million, its large land mass bordering four EU member states and an annual output of more than $300 billion, was always the biggest prize for the EU.

However, Russia regards Ukraine as part of its own political sphere of influence - Kiev was the cradle of the mediaeval Russian state - and has very close cultural, linguistic and other links, especially to the Crimea region by the Black Sea.

Grybauskaite criticised the tactics of Yanukovich, who may still attend the Vilnius summit despite his decision on the trade pact. He has implied he rejected the EU offer because the bloc's rules were too tough for Ukraine's fragile economy.

"I don't think that the Ukrainian government has made a choice between the East and the West. I think they are behaving like in a bazaar," Grybauskaite said.

"They are checking who will give them the most. And that is neither appealing nor acceptable politically."

Lithuania is also a former Soviet republic and had made the free trade pact with Ukraine a focus of its six-month stint as EU president. It too has recently suffered from Russian action on the trade front, with Moscow's halting of its dairy exports.

"Our (Lithuanian) experience is to never give up to any pressures. And that is my advice to the Ukrainian government," Grybauskaite said.

(Writing by Alistair Scrutton, Editing by Gareth Jones)