KIEV Foreign ministers from Germany, France and Poland ended their talks in Kiev with Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovich after four hours and will now head to talks with Ukraine opposition leaders, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who declined to comment after the talks, was on his way to the European Union representation in Kiev, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier an EU source close to the meetings said the foreign ministers see a chance for a compromise between Yanukovich and opposition protesters.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)