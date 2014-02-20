Dutch poll test of anti-immigrant feeling, Turkish dispute
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
KIEV Foreign ministers from Germany, France and Poland ended their talks in Kiev with Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovich after four hours and will now head to talks with Ukraine opposition leaders, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who declined to comment after the talks, was on his way to the European Union representation in Kiev, the spokeswoman added.
Earlier an EU source close to the meetings said the foreign ministers see a chance for a compromise between Yanukovich and opposition protesters.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
LONDON Britain's construction industry could lose nearly 200,000 workers from European Union countries if the UK fails to keep access to the bloc's single market, a leading property body said on Wednesday, as it called for help for the sector.
WASHINGTON A UK spy agency did not eavesdrop on Donald Trump during and after last year's U.S. presidential election, a British security official said on Tuesday, denying an allegation by a U.S. television analyst.