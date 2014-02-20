WARSAW Foreign ministers from France, Germany and Poland will continue talks with Ukrainian officials and opposition leaders through the night, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said.

The three ministers "are extending their stay in Kiev to tomorrow. We face a night of difficult negotiations," spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski, who is in Kiev with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, wrote in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Christian Lowe)