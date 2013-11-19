KIEV Ukraine's parliament put off until Thursday a debate on plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union after remaining deadlocked on the key issue of the release of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

"We have agreed that on Thursday at a full session we will start with considering Euro-integration laws ...," said parliament speaker Volodymyr Rybak.

The laws are intended to meet EU conditions which call for an end to the practice of 'selective justice' in Ukraine - meaning the release of Tymoshenko - and reforms of the judiciary and the electoral system.

