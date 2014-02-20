WARSAW European Union foreign ministers who met Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday found a willingness to call early elections to resolve the violent stand-off with the opposition, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference.

"The three ministers are in Kiev discussing a certain document, which gives a chance to bring an end to violence and achieve an agreement. A willingness for early elections, already this year, parliamentary as well as presidential, was agreed," Tusk said, describing the meeting with Yanukovich.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski was one of the EU delegation which met Yanukovich, along with his French and German counterparts.

(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Christian Lowe)