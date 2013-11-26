Police officers stand in a line during a rally attended by people to support EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A protester holds a EU flag as police stand guard during a rally to support EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich will attend a summit with the European Union this week to discuss prospects for three-way talks on Ukraine's economic problems which would also involve Russia, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday.

Azarov, whose government stunned European leaders on Thursday by suspending preparations for signing a landmark trade deal with the EU, told journalists talks would begin next month with Russia on a "road-map" for reviving economic relations.

Explaining that this was in the best short-term interests of Ukraine's economy, he said: "We absolutely do not want to be a battlefield between the EU and Russia, a field of confrontation. We want to have good relations with both the EU and Russia."

Though Ukraine will not now sign an agreement on free trade and cooperation with the EU bloc, Azarov said Yanukovich would attend the summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, to discuss the possible consultations with the EU and Russia on Ukraine's economic plight.

"I hope that our president in Vilnius will hold these consultations. He is going to Vilnius precisely in order to clarify our position and agree on a mechanism of consultation," Azarov said. The summit is on Thursday and Friday.

Ukraine's U-turn away from the EU back towards its old Soviet master, Russia, triggered a protest rally of about 100,000 pro-Europe demonstrators in the capital Kiev at the weekend evoking memories of the Orange Revolution of 2004-5 which doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency.

Smaller numbers rallied on Monday night, with police using tear gas at one point, and further demonstrations were expected later on Tuesday with office employees turning out after work.

The political opposition has accused Yanukovich and his government of using months of negotiations with the EU as a bargaining chip in dealings with Russia to reach a deal for cheaper gas and loans from Moscow.

Asked on Tuesday if Ukraine had finalised a deal with Moscow on possible new financial credits, Azarov replied: "Of course not".

(Reporting by Natalya Zinets, Writing by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)