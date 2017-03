WARSAW European Union envoys trying to broker a solution to the bloodshed in Ukraine have made progress but differences persist, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.

"After talks with the opposition, on the way back to the (Ukrainian) President to help negotiations," Sikorski, a member of the EU delegation, wrote in a Twitter post. "Progress made but important differences remain."

