TRIESTE, Italy Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the European Union should not criticise Moscow over concerns about the potential consequences if Ukraine were to sign a trade deal with the EU, saying it would flood Russia with EU goods.

Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, also said Russia had not discussed revising state-controlled Gazprom's costly gas supply contract with Ukraine in an attempt to persuade Kiev not to sign the trade pact with the EU.

"Gazprom and (Ukraine's Naftogaz) have a contract that I believe is signed until 2019 and we did not discuss revising the contract," Putin said.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman)