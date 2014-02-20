Dutch poll test of anti-immigrant feeling, Turkish dispute
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
BRUSSELS The European Union is set to back sanctions on those responsible for violence in Ukraine, as well as to impose an arms embargo on the country, according to a draft text of an EU ministerial statement obtained by Reuters.
However, EU officials cautioned that the text is subject to revisions and the final decision will be taken by EU foreign ministers due to meet in Brussels later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
LONDON Britain's construction industry could lose nearly 200,000 workers from European Union countries if the UK fails to keep access to the bloc's single market, a leading property body said on Wednesday, as it called for help for the sector.
WASHINGTON A UK spy agency did not eavesdrop on Donald Trump during and after last year's U.S. presidential election, a British security official said on Tuesday, denying an allegation by a U.S. television analyst.