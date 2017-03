Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

KIEV Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko has launched a hunger strike to push President Viktor Yanukovich to sign a landmark trade agreement with the European Union, her lawyer said on Monday night.

"As a sign of unity with you I declare an unlimited hunger strike with the demand to Yanukovich to sign the association agreement," said Tymoshenko in a message to thousands of pro-Europe demonstrators rallying in Kiev which was read out by her defence lawyer, Serhiy Vlasenko.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)