KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich hopes to find a definitive solution soon to the "painful" issue of his jailed rival, ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, Interfax news agency reported him as saying on Friday.

The West has been pressing for the release of Tymoshenko, saying she was the victim of a political trial, and the issue has threatened the signing of landmark agreements between the European Union and Ukraine set for late next month.

"We still have to face a most painful question - this is the question of Tymoshenko," Yanukovich was quoted as saying during a meeting with European commissioner Stefan Fuele.

"We are seeking a way (out) and I hope that very soon we will conclusively work out by what means we can settle this question."

Yanukovich said the Ukrainian side was actively working with EU envoys who have been mediating to secure a pardon for Tymoshenko from him.

Tymoshenko, 52, who ran Yanukovich close in a presidential election in February 2010, is serving a seven-year sentence for abuse of power handed out to her two years ago after a trial which the EU says smacked of "selective" justice.

EU heavyweight Germany has offered to take Tymoshenko for medical treatment to a persistent back ailment to provide Kiev with a way out of the impasse.

Yanukovich made no specific mention of her being released or allowed to go to Germany. But earlier on Friday parliamentary deputies were told by the parliament speaker to get down to work to prepare legislation for prisoners in such situations to be able to go abroad.

Earlier, Fuele, in a clear call for her release, told a gathering of Ukrainian parliamentarians that the Kiev leadership would have to show "distinct movement" towards solving the Tymoshenko issue to be sure of sealing agreements on association and free trade next month.

The Yanukovich government has committed itself to signing the agreements with the EU at a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 28-29, in the face of hostility from big neighbour Russia.

