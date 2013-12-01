KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said he will do everything in his power to speed up the process of moving Ukraine closer to the European Union, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Yanukovich and his government have faced daily protests over a decision to suspend preparations to sign a landmark trade pact with the EU and instead seek to improve ties with Russia.

"I will do everything that depends on me in order to accelerate the process of moving Ukraine closer to the European Union," the Interfax news agency quoted Yanukovich as saying in a statement from his press service.

