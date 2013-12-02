KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich called on Monday for only peaceful rallies and appealed to both protesters and police alike to observe the law, his website reported him as saying in a television interview.

"Any bad peace is better than a good war", it quoted him as saying in his first comments on mass unrest over the weekend, following his U-turn policy away from Europe towards Russia.

Protesters blocked the main government building on Monday after seizing Kiev's city hall and main trade union building during mass rally that brought at least 350,000 people into the streets.

"Everyone must observe the laws of our state," he said.

Separately, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying that the political opposition had the "illusion" that it could overthrow the existing order.

"We know that a plan is being prepared to seize the Parliament," said Azarov. Parliament plans on Tuesday to discuss possibly holding a vote of no-confidence in Azarov's government.

