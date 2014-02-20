Dutch poll test of anti-immigrant feeling, Turkish dispute
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
MOSCOW Foreign ministers from Germany, France and Poland, meeting in Kiev with President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday, see a chance for a compromise between the Ukrainian leader and opposition protesters.
"There are chances for a compromise," an EU source close to the meetings told Reuters, after first the meeting's first round.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
LONDON Britain's construction industry could lose nearly 200,000 workers from European Union countries if the UK fails to keep access to the bloc's single market, a leading property body said on Wednesday, as it called for help for the sector.
WASHINGTON A UK spy agency did not eavesdrop on Donald Trump during and after last year's U.S. presidential election, a British security official said on Tuesday, denying an allegation by a U.S. television analyst.