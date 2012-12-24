Greece's Tsipras says deal with lenders 'honourable compromise'
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a deal between Athens and lenders for further reforms in return for bailout aid was an 'honourable compromise'.
KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday re-appointed Yuri Kolobov as finance minister, a position he has held since February 2012, after a government reshuffle triggered by October's parliamentary election.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an opinion poll published on Friday, seven months ahead of what is expected to be a tight national election.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he was not sure why China's commerce minister had cancelled a trip to his country, and that Beijing misunderstood his foreign minister's comments about its militarisation in the South China Sea.