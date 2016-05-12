LONDON Kiev may start lifting foreign currency restrictions at the end of this summer after it gets the next tranche of a $1.7 billion (1 billion pounds) aid programme and it will finish planned privatisations this year, the country's new finance minister said on Thursday.

Ukraine has seen its economy slump and its currency, the hryvnia, tumble as it fights pro-Russia separatists in the east of the country. That led the central bank to impose restrictions on the domestic interbank foreign exchange market two years ago, to curb foreign currency outflows.

Foreign investors cannot take profits out of the country, early repayment of loans to foreign lenders is prohibited and lending in local currency to buy foreign currency is also banned.

"It is absolutely essential for the investment climate to ease, lift FX restrictions including dividend restrictions," Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"There is clearly a plan to lift the restrictions gradually. We expect lifting to start soon - we can talk about the end off the summer."

The central bank has agreed a road map with the IMF to remove the restrictions gradually once the hryvnia stabilises and IMF aid resumes.

However, speaking at the same meeting in London a few hours earlier, central bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva said the restrictions would remain in place for now, highlighting the need for currency stability.

Danylyuk said that Kiev had met almost all the conditions needed to get the next tranch of IMF aid and pledged the new government would deliver all the measures that its predecessor had agreed with the international lender.

"Whatever was agreed before, we will deliver - and going forward we may even speed up some of the reforms," Danylyuk told reporters at the EBRD meeting.

Danylyuk also said the government would push ahead with its plans to privatise state-owned entities this year.

"For me, it's very important to fulfil (the) privatisation programme this year. It's a very important exercise. It doesn't only give money to budget, it's a trigger for bringing more money into the economy," he said. "We expect to fulfil it."

He said state-energy firm Naftogaz would also eventually be privatised. No Russian bidders would be allowed to take part in the upcoming round of privatisations, he said - something Russia had criticised for being anti-competitive.

