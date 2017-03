WARSAW Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended reverse gas flows to Ukraine after Russia reduced its gas deliveries to Poland this week.

The spokeswoman for Gaz-System told Reuters that because of the reduction of gas deliveries from the eastern direction "it was necessary to temporarily suspend" the reverse flow to Ukraine at the Hermanowice transit point.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Susan Thomas)