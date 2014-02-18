KIEV Ukraine's hryvnia lost one percent against the dollar on Tuesday but it held above recent five-year lows despite a fresh outbreak of violence in the capital Kiev and a return of importers to the market seeking dollars.

News of a $2 billion credit from Russia failed to shore up market confidence, while several thousand protesters clashed near the Ukrainian parliament with police on Tuesday morning in the first real violence in Kiev in more than three weeks.

Police responded with stun and smoke grenades.

"We have some weakness in the hryvnia, but it's not critical," said a Kiev-based currency trader. "There is no panic or huge movements."

"If there is more political stability, the hryvnia could strengthen. But chances for that today are not big."

Tuesday marks the first day when U.S. markets are open after an extended weekend and Ukrainian importers are allowed to buy dollars on the market again after a relaxation of controls imposed by the central bank.

The hryvnia traded at 8.89 to the dollar by 0927 GMT, down 1 percent on the day and about 2 percent off a 5-year low touched on February 6.

In a timely boost for Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as he battles the months-long anti-government street protests, Moscow said on Monday it would provide Kiev with a fresh $2 billion loan this week, part of a $15 billion package.

PRESSURE

The hryvnia currency has been under pressure since the protests began last November. Analysts expect Ukraine may be forced to follow in the steps of Kazakhstan and finally devalue its troubled currency because the central bank is running out of reserves.

The central bank spent about 8 percent of its reserves on currency intervention in January alone, leaving them at $18 billion, enough to cover roughly two months of imports.

The central bank imposed capital controls on February 7 requiring importers to keep funds in a dedicated account for a week before they can purchase foreign currencies.

Traders said that relatively high prices of hryvnia loans, with annual rates on overnight loans exceeding 14 percent, were making it difficult for importers to finance their inventories, thus limiting their demand for dollars.

In Ukraine, the central bank controls inflation chiefly by managing the exchange rate and not setting target rates for interbank loans and deposits.

"By keeping hryvnia liquidity scarce the central bank is also limiting demand for dollars and thus helping the hryvnia," said the Kiev-based trader.

The Russian loan buys Ukrainian authorities some time, but does not solve the underlying structural problems of the economy, which is running large budget and current account deficits, has no growth and suffers from insufficient central bank independence and widespread systemic corruption.

(Editing by Gareth Jones)